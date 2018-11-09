LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Recruit 38,000 new residents to Louisville by 2020. It may seem like a bold goal, but Greater Louisville Inc. is tackling it in a rather unique way.

The group recently launched a new program called City Champs to help recruit and retain new talent.

Moving to a new city can be hard, especially as an adult. There's a lot of change and uncertainty that comes with the transition, which is where this program comes in.

“We did some research in 2017 and we tried to figure out why people stayed in a new city if they moved there and why they left. What we found out is when people leave, it’s when they feel like they don’t fit very well in a city. So, we wanted to come up with a way to help them get more ingrained into things that make them feel comfortable and more involved in the community,” Greater Louisville Inc. Director of Talent, Attraction, Retention, and Development Christine Tarquinio said. “We have 14,000 jobs open right now, and we know which jobs are projected to grow between now and 2026. So, our goal is to try and increase our population so that we can meet those growing needs.”

Greater Louisville Inc. thinks getting connected them early on can make all the difference in keeping them here. It's a simple concept with promising potential.

"City Champs is the way we can get people who are considering a move to Louisville or who are new to Louisville engaged,” Tarquinio said.

The pilot program launched in April with 21 ambassadors who represent all walks of life.

"As we try to bring more people into Louisville and as we try to increase that diversity, it's very important for people to feel like they can fit in no matter what their background is,” Tarquinio said.

Anyone looking for advice can visit liveinlou.com and click on the City Champs tab. That's where you'll find profiles for each ambassador, including Diana Duran and Randy Blevins.

"I wouldn't be who I am if it weren't for Louisville,” City Champ Diana Duran said.

"Everyone falls in love with Louisville, and I want to facilitate that even more,” City Champ Randy Blevins said.

Duran is a sourcing lead at LG&E. She's originally from Peru, and moved to Louisville 11 years ago.

"If it involves helping my city, I like it. I like being involved in the community and doing as much as I can because I was a new person coming to the city and I didn't know anything about Louisville. It would've been nice to have that person to reach out to,” Duran said.

Blevins is the founder and president of Think Tank Marketing. He's a Derby City native who has traveled the world but loves calling Louisville home.

"Louisvillians have such a pride about their city and want to project that really positive image to the world. So, I feel like these programs give us a platform to do that,” Blevins said.

Blevins and Duran said they've both had several people already reach out to them, and Greater Louisville Inc. said that's proof the program is already working.

"It's a way for people to feel instantly connected, and that's really what we want,” Tarquinio said.

The next phase of the program starts this fall. GLI is already taking applications for more City Champs. Click here to apply.

