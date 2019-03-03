LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local organization is doing their part in helping restore the tree canopy in the city of Louisville.

Louisville Grows partnered with the Shelby Park and Smoketown neighborhoods Saturday to plant 166 trees as part of their 15th tree planting event.

It’s all part of an effort to help the city not only improve the quality of the neighborhoods but help reduce the heat island’s effect on citizens’ health.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith planted the 500th tree in Shelby Park.