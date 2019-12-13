LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council approved plans for a $4M surplus from last year's budget.not the most recent budget with millions in cuts.

LMPD will receive $300,000 to move a recruiting class from June to May, $2.7M will be put into the pension fund for over three years, and $1M will go to a rainy day fund.

The $4M surplus is not from the most recent budget with resulted in millions of dollars in cuts.

