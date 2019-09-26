LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-There's a group of empty warehouses but a site on Madison Street in the Russell neighborhood will soon be transformed.



The project is called "Russell: A Place of Promise" and it will be a community hub with housing, businesses, food options, and entertainment.



Arcadis is a global firm with offices in Lexington and a new office in Louisville that will be overseeing the project. Arcadis is doing it for free but they want your input.

An open house for the project will be held October 4 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Roosevelt-Perry Elementary.

