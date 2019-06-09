LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city is acknowledging it doesn't have the long-term answer to end homelessness on Louisville's streets, but it is taking major steps to pump more funding into a number of homeless outreach services.

The city's budget it approved this summer allocates $1 million towards various services for fiscal year 2020.

On Friday, city officials revealed how that money will be allocated, which includes new initiatives.

St. Vincent De Paul will receive funding for a 10 bed "specialty low barrier shelter." The city will continue to fund the Wayside low barrier shelter it first opened in December.

Funding will also continue for St. Johns outreach, the Salvage Army storage, and Volunteers of America through June 2020.

The city's Office of Resilience and and Community Services director, Eric Friedlander, announced money will also now go towards more health and legal services to homeless individuals on the streets.

“We know that no one idea will address the multiple issues impacting people who are homeless, nor the complex needs of this diverse population,” said Friedlander. “That’s why I am so appreciative of the work, expertise and understanding of our partners, including organizations that are part of the coalition, and the street outreach groups that engage people where they are. Working together, we’ve shown we can make a difference.”

The initiatives follow eight recommendations outlined in the University of Louisville study, “Solving Street Homelessness in Louisville, Kentucky,” released in June.

“Louisville, like many American cities, has seen a rise in unsheltered homelessness in recent years and an increase in homeless encampments. We’ve made clear progress but there’s more work to do to ensure that every Louisvillian has a place to call home,” said Mayor Greg Fischer said, adding that, “There is no one-size-fits-all solution."

The St. Johns Homeless outreach team is helping people get on their feet, as they walk the streets every day, talking to people about their needs.

They give people like U.S. Army veteran, Robert Brannan, a reason to smile big.

"I can't stop. I know I'm getting that much closer to getting work and getting employment and getting housing."

Brannan was able to get his ID and order his social security card, thanks to the St. John's outreach team.

"St. John's has been a big part of my life for the last few years and I appreciate everything that they've done," he said.

What the team does, wouldn't be possible without the help of the city funding.

"It restores some goodness in my heart to know that the city saw a need and they responded," Tiny Herron-Markwell said.

Herron-Markwell is the lead outreach worker for St. John's and UP for Women and Children.

"If you want the help, its out there. All you've got to do is ask and they'll help you," Brannan said.

