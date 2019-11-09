BARDSTOWN, Ky. — One Nelson County family is trying to find out who moved yard signs supporting their loved ones, and demanding answers in their unsolved cases.

When driving in Bardstown, or Nelson County, you will likely see dozens of signs of support for a local family that has been the face of tragedy.

The signs say “Prayers for Crystal” or “Standing with the Ballards” in support of Crystal Rogers, who disappeared in 2015 and Tommy Ballard, who was shot and killed in 2016. Both cases are still unsolved.

On Tuesday night, Ballard family members found signs stacked in a fenced-in area behind Bardstown City Hall.

A video shows the family finding the signs and wondering where they came from.

Bardstown city officials told WHAS11 that is the spot where they store signs that were illegally placed in the public right of way.

But they say no one employed by the city of Bardstown moved the signs.



In a press release city officials said, "The City of Bardstown's policy has never been to remove and dispose of the "Prayers for

Crystal" signs out of respect for the family."

WHAS11 also called Nelson County Codes and Regulations. Personnel in the department denied moving the signs, and sent a separate press release which reads:

"Nelson County Code Enforcement has been instructed to remove all signs from the County right-of-way with the exception of "PRAYERS FOR CRYSTAL" signs.



There is a code regulation stating no yard signs or temporary signs may be placed in public right of way and if they are they could be moved.

But both city and county officials have say they have policies in place to respect the Ballard family and not move the signs.

Bardstown the podcast released a fourth episode this week, digging into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

