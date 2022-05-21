'I still love him, but I'll never forgive him': Family asks for help after police say man kills wife, shoots child

Erica Stilger says she now has full custody of her twin brother and sister, but with two kids of her own, the bills are piling up.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The children of the Shively woman who police say was shot and killed by her husband spoke out for the first time Saturday, a week after her death.

Ronald Burdette has been charged with Cindy Burdette's death and the shooting of his 11-year-old daughter.

Erica Stilger, Cindy Burdette's oldest daughter, has full custody of her 11-year-old brother and sister.

"My mama tells me to stay strong; I hear her talking to me all the time," Stilger said. "She tells me, 'Stay strong, you can do this. Do whatever you need to do.' It's what she would do. She'd do any damn thing to make sure her kids were taken care of."

Police said Stilger's brother is the one who called for help after the shooting.

Stilger said her sister who was shot is getting occupational therapy but has a ways to go before she's healed.

Stilger, who had to get an emergency protection order against her father to get custody of the twins, was asked what she'd say to her father if she could talk to him.

"Why'd you take my mama?" Stilger said she'd say to him. "Why'd you do it? Why'd you hurt my sister? Why'd you leave them for dead? Why'd you do this to our family? I still love him, but I'll never forgive him."

Police said Ronald Burdette, Cindy's husband, is responsible for her death.

Stilger and her 20-year-old sister Cortney Burdette said the whole situation has shaken her family to the core.

"I miss being able to just call her at any point in time," Stilger said. "I miss her telling me that she's proud of me - that I can do whatever I can put my mind to and she knew that I could."

"Just hearing her voice is something that I wish for right now.," Cortney Burdette said.

Some of the financial burden thrown on Stilger and her family was lifted Friday.

Funeral home director Anthony Oxendine is covering part of the funeral service costs, but the Burdette family said they still have to cover the burial costs, which the family was told will be about $6,000.

The family has created a GoFundMe for assistance.

Ronald Burdette remains at Metro Corrections on a $1 million cash bond.

