No cigar bars coming to Louisville after ordinance fails Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An effort to bring cigar bars to Louisville failed 11-15 in a vote by Metro Council.

The ordinance aimed to change the city's smoke-free ordinance to allow the opening of cigar bars.

Supporters said the ordinance was created to help keep tax revenue in Kentucky since cigar bars are allowed in southern Indiana. But opponents were concerned about the health implications.

"Let's be clear, this policy will lead individuals to initiate a smoking habit even if they wouldn't have otherwise," Councilmember Cassie Chambers-Armstrong of District 8 said.

"I don't support saying, 'Cigars are healthy.' What I'm saying is, they're legal to purchase, possess, and be consumed by adults, an adult who is free to make their own decision," Councilmember Mark Fox of District 13 said.

Following the vote, Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement:

“Our city’s Smoke-Free Ordinance has helped us reduce adult smoking rates, new cancer cases and cancer deaths, and that’s a trend we want to build on. I am very grateful to the Council members who put public health first in voting down this measure.”

