CIA Director Gina Haspel spent her Monday morning in Louisville, as a guest of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and UofL's McConnell Center.

Her talk ranged from her time as a student at Louisville to her early days at the CIA, and role as director at the agency.

Haspel returned to her alma mater and home state of Kentucky with warm thoughts of attending the University of Louisville. She described her early years spent at the CIA as a woman in a male-dominated world. She said she's championing inclusiveness.

One young Louisville Central High School student said she was grateful to have the opportunity to hear the director speak.

"I think that it was an amazing opportunity and I appreciate my teacher Mr. Gupman allowing us to come here and presenting us with this. She was this, was something that I'm so amazed by and it was something that I think I will take the rest of my life,” one Central High School sophomore said.

Leader McConnell and Director Haspel quickly left through a side door after the talk ended. There was no media availability, no opportunity for us to ask him questions especially about the ongoing situation with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. McConnell is expected to head back to Washington, D.C., for votes on Monday afternoon.

© 2018 WHAS-TV