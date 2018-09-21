LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Churchill Downs announced plans for a $5 million capital investment that will expand the Starting Gate Suites through the construction of a 20,000-square-foot rooftop garden.

The rooftop garden will provide reserved seating for more than 250 guests, and approximately 250 additional Standing Room Only access tickets.

“Rooftop bars are a hot trend in the hospitality industry, and the addition of this sensational new space atop our Starting Gate Suites will be a great benefit to our facility and deliver another unique guest experience at Churchill Downs,” said Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Construction on the Starting Gate Suites Rooftop project will begin after the Breeders’ Cup World Championships and be completed prior to the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

The announcement comes after the Starting Gate Suites, a $37 million project that added 32 luxury suites to the racetrack, debuted during the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

© 2018 WHAS-TV