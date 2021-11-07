'I came here to honor him and remember him' | Gold Star Families celebrated with Survivor's Day at the Races

The families of fallen heroes got a chance to bond and fellowship while enjoying the excitement of the Twin Spires.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families of America’s fallen heroes gathered around the Twin Spires for a day at Churchill Downs.

More than 800 families gathered at the track for the 12th Annual Survivor’s Day at the Races. It gave the families of fallen service members a chance to fellowship, heal and be around those who relate to their loss and to have a little fun.

Some were happy to be at the track after a pandemic year off while others were visiting for the first time.

Janet George-Morris came from Georgia to honor her son Chadrick. She said his birthday was right before Derby each year and it held a special place in his heart.

"No matter where he was in the world, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Korea, Germany, we would Skype before Facebook and FaceTime, and we would always follow the Derby. So, I came here to honor him and to remember him,” she said.

Race 5 was dedicated and named in honor of the Survivors of Fallen Military Heroes. Many of them were selected to present the trophy after I Will Stand was victorious in the race.

Sunday’s event is one of the largest Survivor Outreach Services’ event in the US that honors Gold Star Families.

Churchill Downs has hosted Survivor’s Day at the Races since 2010.

