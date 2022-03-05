Louisville Metro Police announces street closures for Oaks and Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re traveling to the Kentucky Oaks and Derby this weekend, Louisville Metro Police have announced street closures around Churchill Downs.
Beginning Wednesday the following streets will be closed through Saturday.
- 4th Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue
- Oakdale Avenue from 4th Street to alley at Churchill Downs Backside Gate 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The following streets will have “restricted” traffic from Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street
- 3rd Street from Central Avenue to Central Station
- 9th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
- North Alley of Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
- Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
- Lillian Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
- Rodman Street from Central Avenue to Lillian Avenue
- 6th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
- 5th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
- 4th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
- 3rd Street from Central Avenue to Brook Street
- Oakdale Avenue from 3rd Street/Southern Parkway to alley at CD Backside Gate
- West Alley (south of Brown Lot) from 3rd Street/Southern Parkway to 4th Street
- 4th Street from West Alley to Longfield Avenue
- Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to 4th Street
- Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue
- Thornberry Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue
- Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
- Racine Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
- Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive
