Louisville Metro Police announces street closures for Oaks and Derby

Louisville Metro Police have announced traffic changes to the area surrounding Churchill Downs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re traveling to the Kentucky Oaks and Derby this weekend, Louisville Metro Police have announced street closures around Churchill Downs.

Beginning Wednesday the following streets will be closed through Saturday.

4th Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue

Oakdale Avenue from 4th Street to alley at Churchill Downs Backside Gate 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The following streets will have “restricted” traffic from Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street

3rd Street from Central Avenue to Central Station

9th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue

North Alley of Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street

Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street

Lillian Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street

Rodman Street from Central Avenue to Lillian Avenue

6th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue

5th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue

4th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue

3rd Street from Central Avenue to Brook Street

Oakdale Avenue from 3rd Street/Southern Parkway to alley at CD Backside Gate

West Alley (south of Brown Lot) from 3rd Street/Southern Parkway to 4th Street

4th Street from West Alley to Longfield Avenue

Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to 4th Street

Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue

Thornberry Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue

Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance

Racine Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance

Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue

Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.