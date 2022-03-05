x
Louisville Metro Police announces street closures for Oaks and Derby

Louisville Metro Police have announced traffic changes to the area surrounding Churchill Downs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re traveling to the Kentucky Oaks and Derby this weekend, Louisville Metro Police have announced street closures around Churchill Downs.

Beginning Wednesday the following streets will be closed through Saturday.

  • 4th Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue
  • Oakdale Avenue from 4th Street to alley at Churchill Downs Backside Gate 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The following streets will have “restricted” traffic from Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

  • Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street
  • 3rd Street from Central Avenue to Central Station
  • 9th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
  • North Alley of Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
  • Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
  • Lillian Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
  • Rodman Street from Central Avenue to Lillian Avenue
  • 6th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
  • 5th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
  • 4th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
  • 3rd Street from Central Avenue to Brook Street
  • Oakdale Avenue from 3rd Street/Southern Parkway to alley at CD Backside Gate
  • West Alley (south of Brown Lot) from 3rd Street/Southern Parkway to 4th Street
  • 4th Street from West Alley to Longfield Avenue
  • Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to 4th Street
  • Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue
  • Thornberry Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue
  • Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
  • Racine Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
  • Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
  • Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive

