LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The horses returned to the track at Churchill Downs for the official beginning of this year's racing season at the track for Saturday's Opening Night, with the crowds dressed in their racetrack best with their hats and fascinators - and their ponchos and raincoats. But a little rain didn't dampen anyone's fun.

"It's full of emotion," Kim Robinson of Louisville said. "It's full of history. It's full of heritage. It's full of good friends that always come back to the same place."

"Every visitor that visits us here from all over the world, we take them here because this is one of the best places to go here in Kentucky," Joe Oropilla from Elizabethtown said.

"Love getting to dress up," Isabella Arcila said. "I'm here with a bunch of my fellow swimmers from all over the world. For a lot of us, it's the first time. So just really excited we get to see what this is about and people watching really and learning about horses."

But it wasn't just the horses that caught the crowd's attention Saturday evening. The colorful performers, including members of CirqueLouis, were also at the track for the Awards in the Arts presentation and took the chance to showcase their skills.

"For circus to continue and to - any art form - to continue and to grow, it needs to have continued support from the community," Jordan Clark with CirqueLouis said. "And what better place than here at Churchill Downs today to really be seen by our community?"

But beyond the sights and history at Churchill Downs, there's one thing people said that makes a day or evening at the track special - the people.

"We all find ways to celebrate but it's been a long time since we've all got to do it together, so it's a good place for friends to be able to have an excuse to get together," Robinson said.

