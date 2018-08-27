LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The voice you've known for many years on WHAS radio, who later became the voice and face of Churchill Downs, John Asher has died.

Family members confirmed that John died, apparently while on vacation.

The 62-year-old currently served as the spokesperson and vice president of communications for Churchill Downs.

He was born and raised in Kentucky and was a proud supporter of his alma mater Western Kentucky University.

John is survived by his wife and three daughters.

