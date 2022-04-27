Churchill Downs scheduled for renovations, set to finish 2024

Churchill Downs Incorporated spokesperson Tonya Abeln said the renovation is scheduled to finish in May 2024 and in time for the 150th Kentucky Derby.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The iconic Paddock at Churchill Downs is preparing for renovations according to a spokesperson for Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI).

Tonya Abeln, the spokesperson with CDI, said the renovation is scheduled to finish in May 2024 in time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby and is estimated to cost $185-$200 million. This is the final phase in an investment plan previously announced.

“This is one of the most significant construction projects in the history of Churchill Downs Racetrack because it significantly impacts what we consider to be the heart of the property,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “We took great care to ensure this is designed in a way that would transform Churchill Downs while enhancing our ability to deliver on what our fans hope for and expect from us for generations to come.”

The new design will add an additional 7,000 square feet to the existing 5,000 square feet of guest space and increase the max capacity to 2,400 people. More club spaces will create exclusive experiences for people, and premium club seating options will include custom Chef’s tables, cocktail services and reserved racetrack viewing areas said Abeln.

Over 3,600 new seats are expected at various price levels and over 3,200 new standing room tickets will also be available for purchase.

Construction is set to begin after the 2022 Churchill Downs Spring Meet and is scheduled to accommodate races said Abeln.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.