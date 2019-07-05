LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Plenty of angles were shown of the violation during Kentucky Derby 145 but Churchill Downs has released a new view that may take out some questions.

Around one of the turns, Maximum Security can be seen coming off the rail, heading in front of the other three horses.

The move pushes other horses together – Long Range Toddy, Bodexpress and War of Will.

It even sends War of Will back in the pack.

It was a dangerous move that could have caused one or more of the horses to fall.

Jockey Luis Saez said Maximum Security was spooked by the crowd, but he corrected him as soon as possible.

Gary West, the owner, filed an appeal to the decision but was denied on Monday.

He told FOX News in an interview that he wants to take the fight to federal court.

RELATED: Appeal for Maximum Security's Derby disqualification denied by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission

RELATED: Bettors to get refunds after Kentucky Derby disqualification

RELATED: Maximum Security won't run in Preakness, owner to appeal Kentucky Derby disqualification