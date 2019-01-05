LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors near Churchill Downs have been spending their days under the sun tracking down drivers. A stream of vehicles flooded homeowners’ yards on Central Avenue as a part of their annual parking business during Derby season.

“We’ve just been doing it all of our lives,” homeowner Donna Campbell said. “I'm 65 and I'd say we've probably been doing this since I was six or seven years old.”

Wednesday’s scene looked very different last year after Churchill made major changes to the track, altering traffic patterns and causing an uproar. The closure of Central Avenue prevented access into the neighborhoods which led to residents not making much money.

“That made everybody mad, because this is what we do,” homeowner Bryant Wheeler said. “For our neighborhood, we get our grills out, and we sell hot dogs and hamburgers, and everything.”

Wheeler said he has been benefiting from the parking business for 10 years. Residents make as much as $30 to $40 per parked vehicle.

LMPD announced some new changes to this year's traffic and safety plan Monday to help ease concerns. While the gates are up, drivers will still be able to access neighbors’ yards to park when traveling down Central Avenue.

Southern Parkway will also run two-way traffic to reduce congestion and make it easier for drivers to get through neighborhoods.

