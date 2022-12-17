Churchill Downs unveils official logo for 149th running of the Kentucky Derby

The logo was designed by a New York-based marketing agency, according to Churchill Downs officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Racetrack has finally unveiled the official logo for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Designers began by first utilizing the Kentucky Derby's iconic color palette of red, black, gold and white.

The Kentucky Derby 149 logo features diamonds intended to replicate the blocks in legendary Secretariat’s famed blue and white silks. The year 2023 marks the 50th year since his unforgettable Triple Crown sweep.

The specific number of 13 diamonds is a reference to the number of Thoroughbreds that won all three races in the Triple Crown.

The diamonds are set within a Coat of Arms shield that projects the achievements, heritage, longevity and stability of the Kentucky Derby, according to a Churchill Downs press release.

The logo was designed by New York-based marketing agency SME and will be used on a wide variety of Kentucky Derby merchandise.

