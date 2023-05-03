Churchill Downs issues statement in regards to 4 horses dying at racetrack since opening night

"While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs issued a statement in regards to the four horses that have died since the racetrack's opening night.

Officials say two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. have died of "cause yet to be identified", Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday.

The officials added that two other horses received "musculoskeletal injuries from which they could not recover", Wild on Ice last Thursday while training on dirt and Take Charge Briana during a turf race on Tuesday.

Wild on Ice was taken to an equine hospital for care, but officials say both were ultimately euthanized for "humane reasons."

"While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable. We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed," a portion of the statement read. "We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes."

Officials with Churchill Downs say each horse was taken to University of Kentucky's Veterinary Diagnostics Lab for full necropsies.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.