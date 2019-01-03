LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you currently looking for a job? Do you love horse racing? Well, Churchill Downs Racetrack is hosting a job fair on Saturday, March 2nd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to hire positions for the upcoming Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet.
Churchill Downs and many of its vendor partners will be looking to fill various positions:
VENDOR: Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)
- Event Staff
- Ushers
- Security
- Access Control
- Supervisors
VENDOR: Levy Restaurants
- Bartenders
- Captains
- Servers
- Bussers
- Carvers
- Cooks
- Concessions
- Dishwashers
- Host/Hostess
- Suite Attendants
- Supervisors
- Warehouse
VENDOR: SP+
- Special Event Flagger
- Valet
Kentucky Derby Museum
- Tour Guides
- Retail Associates
- Server/Bar Tender/Catering
VENDOR: PC Staffing
- Housekeeping
Churchill Downs Racetrack
- Runners/Hawkers
- Box Office Ticket Attendant
- Ticket Takers
- Program Attendant
Saturday’s job fair will take place at the Aristides Lounge at Churchill Downs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. When you arrive, you should park in the White Lot and enter through the Paddock Gate.
For more information and to register in advance, visit www.staffcalltopost2019.com.
If you have any other questions, you can email Louisville@csc-usa.com or call (502) 410-1555.