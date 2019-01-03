LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you currently looking for a job? Do you love horse racing? Well, Churchill Downs Racetrack is hosting a job fair on Saturday, March 2nd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to hire positions for the upcoming Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet.

Churchill Downs and many of its vendor partners will be looking to fill various positions:

VENDOR: Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)

Event Staff

Ushers

Security

Access Control

Supervisors

VENDOR: Levy Restaurants

Bartenders

Captains

Servers

Bussers

Carvers

Cooks

Concessions

Dishwashers

Host/Hostess

Suite Attendants

Supervisors

Warehouse

VENDOR: SP+

Special Event Flagger

Valet

Kentucky Derby Museum

Tour Guides

Retail Associates

Server/Bar Tender/Catering

VENDOR: PC Staffing

Housekeeping

Churchill Downs Racetrack

Runners/Hawkers

Box Office Ticket Attendant

Ticket Takers

Program Attendant

Saturday’s job fair will take place at the Aristides Lounge at Churchill Downs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. When you arrive, you should park in the White Lot and enter through the Paddock Gate.

For more information and to register in advance, visit www.staffcalltopost2019.com.

If you have any other questions, you can email Louisville@csc-usa.com or call (502) 410-1555.