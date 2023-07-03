Churchill Downs Paddock construction uncovers original wall

The brick wall with curved arches and port hole windows is part of the original Louisville Jockey Club Grandstand which opened with the Twin Spires in 1895.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History is showing itself at a place well-known for it: Louisville's Churchill Downs.

The mayor construction project in the paddock has uncovered an original wall.

The brick wall with curved arches and port hole windows is part of the original Louisville Jockey Club Grandstand which opened with the Twin Spires in 1895, 20 years after the first Kentucky Derby.

It's always been around you at Churchill Downs, just hidden by the many additions over the years.

The spires and the grandstand were designed by famed Louisville architect D.X. Murphy, who also built Presentation Academy.

Tonya Abeln, the spokesperson with CDI, said the renovation is scheduled to finish in May 2024 in time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby and is estimated to cost $185-$200 million.

A temporary paddock will be used for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2023.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.