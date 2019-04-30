LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- To someone walking by Churchill Downs, Maya Pieters and her family look like just another group of tourists posing for a photo outside the famous racetrack. But this is not just another vacation for the Pieters. It's a wish come true.

Things have not been easy for Maya and her family. Maya, who is now a high school senior, was diagnosed when she was just three-years-old with Congenital Bilateral Perisylvian Syndrome, which affects only around 2,000 people in the world. The condition made learning to speak a challenge for Maya and can also cause severe developmental issues in other patients, though Maya's mother, Michelle Pieters, said Maya has always been able to understand other people. But more dangerously, Maya's condition has also forced her to deal with seizures almost all her life.

"Seizures are very, very frightening," Michelle said. "And currently Maya has about eight seizures before I even take her to school in the morning."

It was the seizures that prevented Maya from becoming a horseback rider, but never one to give up, she decided to pursue her passion for horses by volunteering at horse farms, where the horses are used as therapy for children and veterans. Even though Maya, who works behind the scenes, is not the patient, she said the horses have helped her with her condition.

"It's like calming. It's like kind of soothing for me," she said. "Horses can't judge you. That's the big thing."

"She can have countless seizures on the way to the farm, countless seizures on the way back from the farm, but the whole time she's working with those animals, no seizures," Michelle said. "It's amazing."

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Maya's wish, sending her and her family to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby, a dream come true for a girl who said she owes so much to the animals that make this racetrack so magical.