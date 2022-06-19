Churchill Downs shifting Wednesday's post time as extreme heat nears

Officials announced the first race for Wednesday’s nine-race program has been changed from 12:45 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the final race set for 2:20 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs is taking extra precautions as extreme heat is expected to move into Kentuckiana mid-week.

Officials announced the first race for Wednesday’s nine-race program has been changed from 12:45 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the final race set for 2:20 p.m.

Morning training schedules have also been shifted from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. with one break at 6:30 a.m.

Churchill Downs said their decision is based on the National Weather Service’s forecast which calls for a high of 98 on Wednesday and a 20% chance of showers and storms after 3 p.m.

Last week, the track had canceled two racing days due to the extreme heat.

They said decisions about cancellations or post time changes during extreme conditions are made through Churchill Downs Inc. medical director, track management and regulatory officials.

The admission gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

Below are the full post times for Wednesday.

Race 1: 10:30 a.m.

Race 2: 10:58 a.m.

Race 3: 11:26 a.m.

Race 4: 11:56 a.m.

Race 5: 12:26 p.m.

Race 6: 12:55 p.m.

Race 7: 1:23 p.m.

Race 8: 1:51 p.m.

Race 9: 2:20 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.