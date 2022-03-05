Churchill Downs announces partnership with Ed Brown Society

The company has become an Ed Brown partner, donating $50,000 to the organization.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs has announced a major investment to increase diversity within horse racing.

The company has become an Ed Brown partner, donating $50,000 to the organization.

The Ed Brown Society celebrates the history of African Americans in the equine industry and helps support the next generation so they can gain entrances into the field.

Living the Dream Racing and Stables, managed by Greg Harbut and Ray Daniels, founded the organization.

The pair had ownership in 2020 Derby runner Necker Island.

“We made a commitment at that time, when we were asked about some of the protesting that was going on. We made a statement that we were not going to pit progress over protest and that we were going to be the change agents to bring progress. So we're happy to announce with this relationship, this is some of the progress we're going to move forward with,” Daniels said.

Representatives from the Ed Brown Society are expected to attend Churchill Downs on Wednesday for Champions Day.

This year, they will honor women in racing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.