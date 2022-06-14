Churchill Downs cancels Wednesday races due to excessive heat

Cancellations of races at Churchill Downs are rare, and Wednesday's cancellation was the 22nd in track history and only the second related to heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs announced Wednesday that their eight-race program has been canceled because of excessive heat in the Louisville area.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Louisville and it remains in effect until Wednesday at 9 p.m. The heat index for Wednesday is predicted to be between 105 and 109.

Cancellations of races at Churchill Downs are rare, and Wednesday's cancellation was the 22nd in track history and only the second related to heat. The last cancellation at Churchill Downs because of excessive heat was a decade ago, on June 28, 2012.

Racing at Churchill Downs is scheduled to resume Thursday at 5 p.m., but track officials will continue to monitor the forecast and make a decision if anything changes.

According to Churchill Downs, any cancellations in extreme weather conditions are made through consultations with CDI's Equine Medical Director, track management, and regulatory officials.

Factors in whether to cancel races or not include temperature, humidity, and wind speeds.

Churchill Downs says all decisions are made to "ensure the safety and well-being of equine athletes."

For anyone who pre-purchased tickets for Wednesday's races, you can exchange them for another comparable race day this year, and exchanges can be made any day at any Churchill Downs box office location.

Online wagering is still available, but Simulcast wagering has been canceled on Wednesday, according to Churchill Downs.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.