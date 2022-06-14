Churchill Downs cancels additional races due to excessive heat

Cancellations of races at Churchill Downs are rare, and Thursday's cancellation is the 23rd in track history and the third related to heat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs announced Thursday's eight-race program has been canceled because of excessive heat in the Louisville area.

This comes after the track canceled races on Wednesday, also due to heat.

Cancellations of races at Churchill Downs are rare, and this week's cancellations are the 22nd and 23rd in track history and only the second and third related to heat.

The last cancellation at Churchill Downs due to excessive heat was a decade ago, on June 28, 2012.

Racing at Churchill Downs is scheduled to resume Friday at 12:45 p.m., but track officials will continue to monitor the forecast and make a decision if anything changes.

According to Churchill Downs, any cancellations in extreme weather conditions are made through consultations with CDI's Equine Medical Director, track management, and regulatory officials.

Factors in whether to cancel races or not include temperature, humidity, and wind speeds.

Churchill Downs says all decisions are made to "ensure the safety and well-being of equine athletes."

For anyone who pre-purchased tickets for Wednesday or Thursday's races, you can exchange them for another comparable race day this year, and exchanges can be made any day at any Churchill Downs box office location.

Online wagering is still available, but simulcast wagering has been canceled for Wednesday, according to Churchill Downs. Simulcast wagering for Thursday's race will open at 11:30 a.m.

