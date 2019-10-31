LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs announced investments in major projects that would let visitors experience the racetrack in brand new ways.

According to a news release from Churchill Downs, a hotel, historical racing machine (HRM) facility and permanent stadium seating at the first turn are all planned in their $300 million investment project. Construction could begin in December 2019, pending approval of a Kentucky Tourism Development incentive Act.

The seven-story hotel would feature trackside suites, a party deck, a Penthouse banquet room, a 900 machine HRM gaming floor, dining venues and more.

“Derby Week guests can wake up to a sunrise view as horses’ breeze around the track and then have their Kentucky Derby in their suite,” said Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “We took exceptional consideration with the design approach to this project to ensure that the addition will seamlessly enhance and complement the historic nature and iconic aesthetic of Churchill Downs. Our goal is to create a one-of-a-kind venue not just for Derby week, but for the public benefit of our community and visitors of Louisville to enjoy throughout the year.”

The entire project would bring 5,500 new seating options to the track.

Hundreds of jobs would be brought to the area during construction, as well as after completion.

Check back for updates to this story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.