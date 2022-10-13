How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'

Every year, this Prospect restaurant launches pumpkins into the river for an important cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men.

In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.

This year they're hoping to raise $30,000 that will reportedly go towards two local cancer groups: Twisted Pink and Hope Scarves.

All proceeds will go towards both groups to help in metastatic breast cancer research, according to organization officials.

"Help us raise money for that ever important component which is to support metastatic breast cancer research," Anna Laura Edwards, Executive Director for Hope Scarves, said.

Edwards tell WHAS 11, not many know that up to 30% of those diagnosed with early stage breast cancer see it return as stage four.

They're hoping with to bring awareness with this fundraiser.

"So that one day, hopefully, we will save lives and we are certainly supporting researchers that are extending lives right now," Edwards said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.