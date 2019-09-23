LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former construction zone is now a neighborhood garden in Paristown Pointe.

The Kentucky Center joined city leaders on Tuesday to open the new garden and event space outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in the neighborhood between East Broadway and Barret Avenue.

The area will host community events, outdoor shows and neighborhood gatherings.

Known as Christy’s Garden, it’s named in honor of Christy Brown who had the vision for the project.

Christy Brown

WHAS-TV

Christy Brown even joined Mayor Greg Fischer to enjoy some ping pong in the space.

