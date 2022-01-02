New bill fighting for regulations for bouncers to be pre-filed Wednesday

The bill called “Christopher’s Law” is in honor of Christopher McKinney, who died after an altercation with a bouncer at Nowhere Bar in the Highlands.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bill will be pre-filed in Frankfort, one a Louisville man hopes will save lives inside Kentucky bars.

The bill called “Christopher’s Law” is in honor of Christopher McKinney, who died after an altercation with a bouncer at Nowhere Bar in the Highlands.

The bouncer admitted to punching McKinney in the head one time while trying to remove him from the bar. Experts said that one punch killed him, but the bouncer was not criminally charged.

McKinney’s husband Nick Clark said he wants to make bars safer, fighting for new regulations for bouncers including a standardized hiring process, bouncer training and record keeping of incidents involving bouncers.

"What I am trying to accomplish with Christopher's Law is not only to give Christopher a legacy but also make sure this doesn't happen to anyone ever again.”

Representative Lisa Willner is sponsoring the bill. It’s expected to be filed on Wednesday, the two-year anniversary of Christopher’s death.

