LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro police continue to investigate the death of Christopher McKinney at the Nowhere bar in the Highlands.

McKinney died after an altercation with the private security guard the bar employed.

Chris McKinney, left, died after an altercation at Nowhere Bar in the Highlands on Jan. 4. Chris recently married his husband, Nick.

Gretchen Bell

RELATED: Police: Man dies in hospital after altercation at Highlands bar

The question from the community remains: will this security guard be charged?

Days before Christmas, a similar incident happened where a suspect opened fire outside of a hookah lounge. This incident left the owner dead, and the suspect was then shot in the foot by security only this time, no charges were filed against the guard.

RELATED: Shively hookah lounge owner killed; suspect in custody

Fast forward to a New Year’s Eve incident at Kroger where a man stabbed by security. Kroger is now facing a lawsuit, and the guard was charged.

RELATED: Kroger security guard charged with assault after stabbing customer with pocket knife during argument

"The problem with security guards is that they are caught between being a civilian and an officer," Greg Girtchard said.

Greg Girtchard is retired law enforcement, he now spends his day's training security personnel and companies.

“I think sometimes they don’t realize they don’t have any type of special authority,” Girtchard said.

Girtchard says all actions, of any security guard, can result in criminal charges.

“In these night club situations, these restaurant situations, in my opinion, the security guard has to act like a civilian he does not have special authority to hit or choke or anything on someone” Girtchard explains.

Although LMPD has not released all the details of what transpired at Nowhere Bar, one thing is clear according to Greg.

“If that person that they're trying to escort out turns violent they have every right in the world to protect themselves, just like you and I have.” Girtchard states.

More on WHAS11:

Friends remember 35-year-old man who died after altercation at Nowhere Bar

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.