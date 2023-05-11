Former Clark County candidate arrested for violating election laws

Christopher Coyle turned himself in on Thursday.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A former candidate running for office in southern Indiana is now facing multiple felony charges.

Indiana State Police said Christopher Coyle violated Indiana's election laws during the November 2022 election.

Coyle was running as a Democrat against Republican Ryan Lynch for the Clark County Clerk's office.

ISP said it received a complaint around November 2022 alleging Coyle had voted and filed to run in the county while not residing there -- as required by state law.

As part of the investigation, ISP detectives conducted interviews and reviewed pertinent documents and information. Once the investigation was complete it was passed on to the Clark County Prosecutor's Office in March of this year.

Coyle has been charged with filing a fraudulent report and two counts of voting outside of precinct. Both are Level 6 Felonies in Indiana.

Authorities said Coyle turned himself in on Thursday, May 11.

He was released from the Clark County Jail without bail after being booked, ISP said.

