Christopher 2X receives pardon from President Trump

According to a release from the press secretary, President Trump pardoned Christopher 2X for federal cocaine charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A long list of presidential pardons was released from the White House Wednesday night. Among them were his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort and longtime associate, Roger Stone.

A well-known community activist in Louisville, Christopher 2X, was also on the list.

The release says Christopher 2X is a powerful example of the possibility of redemption, pointing out he has now dedicated his time to preventing violence and promoting peace in the community.

“I’m extremely grateful to be pardoned by President Trump. I’ve worked hard for the past 20 years for peace and justice and to help those impacted by gun violence, especially children. I’m proud to continue this work which is needed more than ever. I thank U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, former U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Rob Givens, and special thanks to Spalding University President Tori Murden, and University of Louisville Hospital’s Chief of Surgery Dr. J. David Richardson for their support," Christopher 2X said in a statement.

Former Governor Matt Bevin pardoned Christopher 2X of his state charges last year.

