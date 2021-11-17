Christmas tree delivered to downtown ahead of Light Up Louisville

The tree for the city of Louisville's 2021 holiday season was donated by the Lindsay family. Crews will spend most of Wednesday morning installing the tree.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's holiday season is about to begin - and we have the tree to prove it!

The Christmas tree for the 2021 celebration was cut down and delivered to Jefferson Square Park Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Mayor Greg Fischer's office, the 45-foot tall Norway Spruce was donated by the Lindsay family in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Crews from Bob Ray Tree Company, LG&E, Louisville Parks and Recreation and Louisville Metro Government's Electrical Maintenance team cut down the tree, lifted it using a crane and brought it downtown.

They are expected to spend three to four hours Wednesday installing the tree ahead of Light Up Louisville on Friday, Nov. 26.

Quest complete!! One of my favorite stories every year. pic.twitter.com/a976nKKUQv — Hayley Minogue (@HayleyMinogueTV) November 17, 2021

The city's beloved celebration will kick off the 2021 holiday season for the 41st year outside Metro Hall. This year's festivities start at 5 p.m. and include Santa's Workshop, a holiday market, live music, the annual tree-lighting ceremony and fireworks.

Click here to learn more about Light Up Louisville.

MORE HOLIDAY HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.