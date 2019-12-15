LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community is deep into the season of giving and one local organization spent Saturday helping the less fortunate.

The St. John’s Christmas Food Basket Drive handed out nearly 300 baskets full of food.

The baskets, valued at $100 each, contained turkey, canned goods, milk, and bread for those in need in Jefferson County and southern Indiana.

The organization also helps military members.

“This is the second year in a row we’re helping soldiers here who need help at Ft. Campbell. Those baskets will be going out Monday,” Chairman Jerry Raque said.

Raque said for many of the volunteers it’s become a family affair. Many of the families have gotten involved and return every year to help.

