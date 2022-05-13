'Deplorable'; Christian Academy of Louisville under fire for controversial assignment

Students were told to write a letter to a friend of the same gender who "struggled with homosexuality" and “persuade them of the goodness of God’s design.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville private school is facing criticism after a viral Facebook post showed a class assignment where students had to write a letter to a friend of the same gender who “is struggling with homosexuality.”

The assignment told students at Christian Academy of Louisville that the aim of the letter was to “lovingly and compassionately speak truth to the person” in a way that “does not approve of any sin."

JP Davis, who posted the screenshots on Facebook, called the assignment "deplorable." Davis told WHAS11 that he found out about the assignment after a friend, who has a son at the school, reached out to him wondering what she should do because she was appalled.

“My heart breaks for this age of kids,” Davis wrote in the post. “This is not my Christianity.”

Darin A. Long, superintendent of the Christian Academy School System, said that the assignment was part of a unit of study that discusses: “What are humans and where is their identity?”

“This particular assignment, in context, was how a person could discuss homosexuality with a friend from a biblical perspective with compassion and love,” Long said.

He said that the school is a Christian-based private school that teaches all content with a biblical worldview defined in the school’s Statement of Faith and Theological Documents.

Long said that the document is provided to parents at the time of a student’s application, during family interviews and during school and parent partnership agreements.

“We believe that God created the marriage covenant to be between one man and one woman,” he said. “We believe that sex is a good gift of God, to be celebrated within the confines of the marriage covenant, agreeing that all other sexual expressions go against God’s design.”

Long said the school would review the assignment to ensure there is "clarity in its purpose and language" moving forward.

Read the school’s full statement:

We have been made aware that a student assignment from one of our middle school bible elective classes has been posted on social media. The assignment is part of a unit of study which discusses “What are humans and where is their identity”. This particular assignment, in context, was how a person could discuss homosexuality with a friend from a biblical perspective with compassion and love. This hypothetical friend conversation was for our students to review the class discussions and their perspectives on the subject. Moving forward, we will review this assignment to ensure there is clarity in its purpose and language.

Christian Academy of Louisville is a Christian-based private school system that partners with families that desire a Christ-centered educational environment. We teach all content with a biblical worldview which is defined in our Statement of Faith and Theological Documents which are provided at the time of student applications, during family interviews, and in our school and parent partnership agreements.

We believe that God created the marriage covenant to be between one man and one woman (Gen. 1:27, Gen. 2:24). We believe that sex is a good gift of God, to be celebrated within the confines of the marriage covenant, agreeing that all other sexual expressions go against God’s design. (1 Cor. 6:18, Gal. 5:19)

We believe that all individuals are created in the image of God and therefore should be treated with compassion, respect, dignity, and love at all times even in disagreement.

Darin A. Long, Ed.S.

Superintendent

Christian Academy of Louisville School System

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.