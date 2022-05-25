Alumni host rally against controversial assignment from Louisville Christian school

Dozens gathered for the "love-in," all stemming from an assignment that had students write to imaginary gay friends saying they can't support homosexuality.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A controversial homework assignment from Christian Academy of Louisville recently went viral, inspiring a group of school alumni and national organizations to spread their own message of acceptance and love Wednesday.

JP Davis, who posted screenshots of the assignment on Facebook, said a friend, who has a child at the school, reached out to him wondering what she should do because she was distraught.

"She was very upset over it and that was triggering for me because I was that seventh grade student back in the day," said Davis.

Alumni, activists and national organizations all got together to show their support for LGBTQ+ youth.

Rally organizer Eden Jade Otis said this type of assignment isn't a first for the school.

"I almost was chuckling at the dinner table because I thought it was the most PC version of that lesson plan I had ever read," said Otis.

Transgender alumni Silas Wendelin said they've experienced homophobia in the school and was allegedly kicked out over a pride necklace. They allege teachers suggested therapy for LGBTQ+ students.

"We were asked if we had ever considered going to conversion therapy because [they] knew people it had worked for," said Wendelin.

Otis notes the rally as a day of love and compassion.

"I just don't want to give them any reason to demonize us, we're literally just spreading love," Otis said. "That's the main point of this rally, just spread as much love and show these kids that we got their back you know."

Davis said he wants these young children to know they're not alone.

"I just want them to know there's a whole world out there of love and compassion and frankly you know, be yourself, because there's a whole lot of people walking around not being themselves," said Davis.

