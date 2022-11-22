'They tried everything': Nelson County child dies after choking incident at school

Landon McCubbins, 8, died Monday after a choking incident. WHAS11 sat down with his family to talk about what happened and how they're remembering him.

Example video title will go here for this video

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Boston community in Nelson County is mourning an 8-year-old child.

Landon McCubbins died Monday night after choking on a bouncy ball.

"He just loved everyone around him," his aunt Emma McCubbins said. She sat beside Landon's mother Lauren who was almost too upset to speak.

"You never plan to bury a baby," Lauren said.

Landon was the oldest of four siblings, a good friend, and most of all - his family said - he was loved.

"We never would have thought we would bury him," Emma said. "We thought he would be burying all of us because that's how it's supposed to work."

Landon was at Boston School on Monday when his family said he started to choke.

His mom drove straight over, as first responders jumped into action. The fire department had already been nearby running drills.

They took Landon and his mother to the local hospital, and the two were then airlifted to Norton Children's Hospital.

"He just choked on a ball something you never think, with a kid that age, you would have to worry about something like that," Emma McCubbins said.

The school sent a letter home Tuesday saying, "Landon was loved deeply by his classmates and teachers," and he was a great hugger who had a passion for farming. His family owns the Bellwood Farm in Bardstown.

"Keep sharing those stories," Emma said. "Keep his memory alive, we just want everyone to know how great our boy was."

Community members have already set up funds for the family's expenses through Liberty Tax Angels in Bardstown. If you would like to contribute, checks can be made out to Liberty Tax Angels Charity or the family said you can Venmo @Mary-Taylor-134.

"You never could think that you know you need to do something like this," Emma said. They're now trying to plan the 8-year-old's funeral.

Landon's family said they have been overwhelmed by neighbors, first responders, and Boston School stepping up to help, taking care of everything they can - including Thanksgiving dinner.

If you'd like to learn more about Landon or attend the visitation and funeral, the details can be found here.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.