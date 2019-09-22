CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The Clarksville Fire Department is looking ahead to the future and is wasting no time trying to find their newest and youngest batch of recruits.

Nearly 60 children participated in their third annual Junior Firefighter Academy.

They trained like real firefighters going over drills, obstacle courses and equipment.

After working hard, they were presented with a certificate of completion.

Clarksville Fire Department would like to thank Nu-Yale Cleaners for helping out Latoshia w... ho recently experienced a house fire. VP Bill Maloney partnered with us to make sure some of her and her children's clothing was cleaned and decontaminated of smoke and water damage.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.