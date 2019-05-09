LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A 15-month-old child has died after drowning in a pond near a residential daycare.

Kentucky State Police responded to a residence on Helm Schoolhouse Road in Lebanon, Ky., around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a call regarding a one-year-old child who had gone missing.

The victim, Lincoln Spalding, was transported to Spring View Hospital by EMS and pronounced deceased by the Marion County Coroner.

KSP Detective Kenny Brown is investigating along with Social Services Special Investigations Division and the Inspector General’s Office.