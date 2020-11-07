Data Deep Dive: Childcare reopening had little impact in COVID-19 cases in kids

The FOCUS team has been crunching the numbers to take a closer look at case increases across age groups.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday we learned 13 childcare centers in Kentucky have reported cases of the coronavirus. Fifteen staff and seven children have been infected.

On June 15, childcare centers in the Commonwealth reopened at limited capacity.

This graph compares the change in cases from that time to July 10.

Cases are broken down by age groups, those age groups along the bottom.

The orange bars show the total cases as of today, whereas the blue bars show the total cases on June 15.

We've put the percent of increase above the bars.

You'll notice kids under 10 years old saw the largest increase.

As testing expanded we have noticed larger increases in this age group.

For perspective, cases among kids under 10 years old increased by 171% from May 22 to June 22.

That means we've seen larger increases in data collected mostly from before childcare reopened.

Since we do not have the number of tests for each age group and access to demographic data early on was sparse conclusions are difficult to draw.

