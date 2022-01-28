9-month-old dies in Lyndon; LMPD Homicide Unit investigating

The LMPD Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate after a child was found unresponsive Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Homicide Unit is investigating after a child died in Lyndon Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a report of a 9-month-old baby not breathing and unresponsive on Fountain Ave. near Washburn Ave., according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

The child was pronounced dead when the officers arrived. The LMPD Homicide Unit is now conducting a death investigation.

Additional details about the incident were not released. We will provide updates as they become available.

