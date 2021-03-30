Recognize these names? Louisville attorney's office looking for info on people who owe child support

The annual list is provided by the Jefferson County Attorney's Office and is available to read online.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Attorney's Office released its annual delinquent child support list Monday.

This year's list includes more than 3,400 people in Louisville who owe at least $3,000 each in unpaid child support. The list also shows more than $89 million in missing payments.

"The children of our community need support and care, now more than ever. That's why my office continues to seek that parents meet their financial responsibility to the children of Jefferson County," Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said in a statement.

Under Kentucky state law, the list was published online on the Jefferson County Attorney's Office website.

O'Connell encouraged the public to look at the current list of names and identify anyone they may know. He said that information "could be life changing to a child in need."

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the child support tip line at 502-574-0821, contact the attorney's office online or visit the office in-person at 315 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

According to the release from the attorney's office, several criteria must be met before a name is placed on the public list. Some of those criteria include:

Person who has unpaid dues and has gone at least six months without a payment

Person has not been incarcerated and does not receive income from Social Security

The case is not pending closure

This year, the list was made up of 87% men and around 13% women.

Last year, the attorney's office said its department collected more than $66 million in child support last year. The department is made up of 140 child support employees and 15 attorneys as of March 2021. That group is currently working more than 50,000 open cases in Jefferson County.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.