LMPD: 5-year-old taken in stolen car found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A five-year-old girl has been found safe after someone stole the car she was inside from a Louisville gas station Tuesday morning

Louisville Metro police confirmed a car was stolen from a Speedway gas station on Fegenbush Lane at around 9 a.m.

Police said the mother went inside the gas station for a moment, leaving her sleeping daughter in the backseat. When she returned, the car and her child were gone.

All available officers were called to investigate, where they found the car miles away at a Meijer on Preston Highway around an hour later.

The little girl was still inside the car, asleep and unharmed.

