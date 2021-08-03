5-year-old wounded in Newburg shooting: Police

Police said the child suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand in the 4600 block of East Indian Trail Tuesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 5-year-old has been sent to a hospital after a shooting in Newburg.

Metro Police said the incident took place in the 4600 block of East Indian Trail around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the child suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

No other details surrounding the incident were made available.

WHAS11 did ask if the shooting were accidental and a spokesperson said, "it was too soon to tell."

Police said the child was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.