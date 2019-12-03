LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A 7-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head after a gun was found under the bed of a residence in the 2200 block of Crums Lane.

Police said an uncle, who has guardianship, was outside at the time of the shooting. It happened before 3 p.m. on March 12.

According to Shively Police, an 11-year-old found the gun and the two children started to play with it.

"We’re not sure whose hand it was in at the time, at this point, but it did strike her in the head," Lt. Col. Josh Myers, with the Shively Police Department, said.

Police are calling this an accident but the case will be referred to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney for review.

“Well, you know, there certainly wasn’t malicious intent from anybody’s par –at least what we’ve determined at this point. It’s an accident," Myers said. "It’s a horrible accident."

The guardian is cooperating at this time, police said.

The 7-year-old was taken to Norton Children's Hospital. She was still alive at the time police and EMS arrived.

