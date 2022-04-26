LMPD: 3-year-old dies after getting hit by vehicle in south Louisville

According to a department spokesperson, the boy was hit near the intersection of Southside and Steedly Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a child died following a crash in south Louisville.

According to a department spokesperson, a 3-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Southside Dr. and Steedly Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The department initially called the incident a hit-and-run but later clarified to say the driver "eventually returned" to the scene following the crash.

The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon. The boy's identity has not been released.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said the Jefferson County Attorney's Office will determine if any charges will be filed. As of Wednesday afternoon, the attorney's office could not provide any information on the status of this case.

