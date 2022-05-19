Louisville police escort 4-year-old boy to Norton Children's Hospital

An LMPD spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a hit and run at the 1600 block of Louis Coleman Drive around 6:45 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) escorted a 4-year-old boy to Norton Children's Hospital Thursday according to police.

An LMPD spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a hit and run at the 1600 block of Louis Coleman Drive around 6:45 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived they found a 4-year-old boy who had been hit. Police said they transported the boy to Norton Children's Hospital.

The spokesperson said the boy was in "serious but stable condition."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

