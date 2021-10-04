Child hit by vehicle in front of Louisville middle school

The crash happened near Thomas Jefferson Middle School around 7:20 a.m. Monday. The child was injured but is expected to be okay.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child was injured after they were hit by a vehicle Monday morning.

A MetroSafe dispatcher confirmed that an injury crash involving a child pedestrian was reported around 7:20 a.m. in front of Thomas Jefferson Middle School on Rangeland Road.

Renee Murphy with Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) said the child had been dropped off on Rangeland Road and was attempting to cross the street to the school when they were hit.

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

It is unclear whether the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Avoid the area of Rangeland Road near Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.