LMPD: 3-year-old in critical condition following hit-and-run in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a child was injured following an apparent hit-and-run in south Louisville.

According to a department spokesperson, the 3-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Southside and Steedly Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

LMPD said they are calling this a hit-and-run based on preliminary information.

The child was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No other information was made available.

The Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

